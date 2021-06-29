Bolsonaro under suspicion of corruption in the purchase of vaccines

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, is involved in an apparent corruption scandal over the acquisition of 20 million vaccines against covid-19.

The Brazilian government closed an agreement to purchase 20 million vaccines from Covaxin for a value about ten times higher to what was initially negotiated. According to Público newspaper, the agreement was brokered by a national company and the vaccine in question is developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.

The case marked the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) opened by the Senate to assess the government’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, one of those who filed the lawsuit in the Supreme Court, explained that the purchase intention contract signed between the Government and the Indian company Bharat Biotech contains “numerous irregularities“which “must be clarified by the President”.

Some were revealed last week by Deputy Luis Miranda, at the CPI in the Brazilian Senate, which is investigating alleged Government failures in managing the pandemic.

“We may be facing several cases of influence peddling, corruption passive and active, malfeasance and others“, said Rodrigues about the deal, which implied a cost of 1.6 billion reais (279 million euros) for the vaccine that had not yet been certified by the Brazilian regulatory body.

According to documents presented by deputy Miranda, who is part of Bolsonaro’s support base, and his brother Luís Ricardo Miranda, head of import at the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department, in the negotiation with Bharat Biotech it was agreed that part of the payment of the vaccines would be deposited with a company that was not in the contract.

This is the company Madison, headquartered in Singapore, a situation that the CPI considered “highly suspicious” along with other clauses of the contract, which had as “intermediary” a Brazilian businessman investigated for fraud in the health area.

This businessman was identified as Francisco Maximiano, owner of another company investigated for corruption for having “sold” medical material to the Ministry of Health that he never delivered.

Deputy Miranda revealed that, last March, communicated to Bolsonaro his suspicions and that the head of state told him that “this is something” of the parliamentarian Ricardo Barros, leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies, who was Minister of Health between 2016 and 2018, during the administration of former President Michel Temer.

The government accused Miranda of “slander” and “betray” Bolsonaro, who in turn said he did not know details of the negotiations for the purchase of Covaxin and stressed that “a penny” has not yet been paid for the immunizing agent, which has not yet arrived in the country.

The expected deadlines for delivery of the product are delayed and the Brazilian regulatory agency only approved on June 4 its import with restrictions.

Bolsonaro de-dramatizes

One of the CPI senators asked the opening an inquiry by the Attorney General’s Office to investigate whether the President committed any crime, given his prior knowledge of apparent signs of illegality in the contract for the purchase of vaccines.

Jair Bolsonaro has been trying to de-dramatize the case. This Monday, in statements to journalists, he said that there is no “how to know what happens in the ministries, I trust the minister, and we did nothing wrong”.

Despite acknowledging having received the visit of the Miranda brothers, it did not help if he was warned of any irregularity in the negotiations: “Here comes all kinds of people.”

These revelations come at a delicate time for Bolsonaro, who has appeared in polls with an approval rate below 30%. Most Brazilians blame him for the health crisis, which has already claimed more than 500 thousand people.