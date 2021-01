Archive – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions to combat the pandemic Image: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions to combat the pandemic, in a televised address today, amid new calls for a complete reconfiguration of the country in the face of the height of a new strain of coronavirus more contagious.

According to a Downing Street spokesman, “the prime minister is clear that more measures must now be taken to halt this increase and protect the National Health Service and save lives.”

“He is going to introduce them tonight,” he added.