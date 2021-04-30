Boris Johnson’s cell phone number has been published on the internet for 15 years: experts warn of the serious implications for British security

The British Prime Minister’s cell phone appears in a 2006 press release. Security experts have warned that hostile states with “sophisticated cyber capabilities” or criminal gangs could use it against him.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dan Kitwood / Pool via REUTERS

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cell phone number has been on the Internet for 15 years, as reported on Friday by several local media outlets.

Apparently, the direct contact of the Conservative leader was listed at the end of a press release from Johnson’s time as Secretary of State for Higher Education, 2006. The document was still available online in 2021.

Earlier this month, British government officials they asked the chief executive to change his phone number concerned about the number of people who contacted him directly.

10 Downing Street. London, United Kingdom. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

The official residence of Downing Street has made no comment on the matter so far.

In the aforementioned statement, encouraged journalists to contact Johnson directly through the House of Commons office or by calling your cell phone.

Precisely, the use of the prime minister’s phone has also been the focus of the media recently, after it was learned that he kept exchanging text messages with businessman James Dyson and Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which were leaked to the press.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. EPA / CHARLES MCQUILLAN / POOL / Archive



The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported in early April that Simon Case, the UK’s top civil servant, suggested Johnson to change his number because the current one was so well known.

MP Labor Rachel Hopkins pointed out this Friday to the BBC that the availability of this contact has security implications, while the former national security adviser Lord Ricketts warned that Hostile states with “sophisticated cyber resources” or criminal gangs could access that number.

(With information from EFE)