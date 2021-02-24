Boy dies after fire in refugee camp in Greece

19.set.2016 – Children take classes in temporary refugee camp in Oraiokastro, Greece Image: Angelos Tzortzinis / The New York Times

A fire was detected on Tuesday night at a refugee camp in northern Athens, where a dead child was found, the Greek fire department said.

The boy was no longer breathing when the firefighters arrived at the Thiva camp, located about 34 miles north of the Greek capital, the firefighters statement said.

According to the first reports, the police had to intervene because asylum seekers blocked access to the burnt field, for unknown reasons.

Two seemingly accidental fires have already destroyed two tents three days ago in two migrant camps on the island of Lesvos in northern Greece.

Several NGOs have recently warned of the severity of the cold in refugee camps, where there is usually no heating and the people who live there make fires to keep warm, which increases the risk of fires.