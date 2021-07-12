Branson fulfilled his dream of going to Space. “More magical than I imagined”

Six people, including businessman Richard Branson, made their first trip to Space this Sunday aboard the VSS Unity plane, which successfully took off and landed from SpacePort America, in the desert of New Mexico, in the United States.

The British businessman and philanthropist Richard Branson, 70 years old, fulfilled, this Sunday, his dream of traveling to Space. “I dreamed of this moment since I was little, but going to Space was even more magical than I imagined”, he wrote on his account. Twitter.

After an hour and a half of delay due to weather conditions, the Virgin space plane took off at around 8:40 am (15:40 in Lisbon), with five employees of the airline and its founder.

The VSS Unity is seated in a double fuselage aircraft and it broke away from the mothership at an altitude of eight miles (13 kilometers), firing its rocket engine and piercing the edge between the atmosphere and space at 55 miles (88 kilometers), to ensure a sense of microgravity and a privileged view of the planet.

After about four minutes above the earth’s surface, where the crew reached zero gravity, the space plane began its return journey and culminated a historic journey at the SpacePort America base at around 9:40 am (16:40 am in Lisbon).

The founder of Virgin was not to make this flight until the end of the summer, but changed his mind as soon as billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of technology giant Amazon, planned to board the first trip to Blue Origin Space on July 20, coinciding with the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s arrival on the Moon.

The launch of the VSS Unity rocket was the company’s fourth manned mission beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, but the first with passengers, intended to boost confidence in Virgin’s space tourism business, determined to begin commercial voyages in 2022.

The company has been authorized by the US air safety regulator to take people into space on a short, up-and-down trip, instead of traditional flights, in which astronauts circle Earth and float in space for days.

“For the next generation of dreamers: If we can do this, imagine what you will be able to do“, Branson said, moved, during the trip.