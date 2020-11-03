Brazilian ambassador to the USA expects good relationship regardless of winner

Nestor Forster says that Brazil and the United States are united by fundamental values ​​Image: Geraldo Magela / Agência Senado

The ambassador of Brazil to the United States, Nestor Forster, said that he sees the partnership between the countries with optimism regardless of the outcome of the American elections, which is being held today. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Forster said that the relationship is based on common values ​​greater than political preferences.

Candidate for re-election, Donald Trump he is politically aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), who publicly expresses his support for the Republican. However, polls indicate Democrat Joe Biden’s favoritism in the election.

“Whatever the outcome, I look forward to the future of our partnership with optimism. Our countries are united by fundamental values, such as freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, the market economy, and have a dense work agenda, driven by a broad coincidence of interests and with a long-term vision, which is the vision of diplomacy “, said Forster.

According to the ambassador, the relationship between the countries “is marked by the defense of the national interest”. He also said that the results since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government “speak for themselves”.

“We have recently reached understandings to facilitate bilateral trade and promote US contributions to Brazil. Our countries have also been strengthening cooperation in technology-intensive areas, such as defense and space. I also mention the American support for Brazil’s entry into the OECD These advances are yet another confirmation of how much the relationship between the two countries is mutually advantageous. We have to continue on this path, “he said.

In October, Brazil and the United States signed a Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement (ATEC), which provides, among other measures, for facilitating trade and combating corruption.

In the same month, Brazil signed an agreement with the North American Development Bank (EximBank) in order to finance export initiatives in the area of ​​technology, telecommunications (which includes the 5G), oil and gas, industry, among other sectors. The estimated global value is up to R $ 1 billion.

Admission to the OECD

In relation to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), the Brazilian president has the American support in an attempt to get a place.

Known as the group of developed countries, the OECD’s main mission is to encourage economic progress and world trade. The institution currently has 37 member countries.

Brazil has been trying to join the OECD since 2017, when it made the request official. In the assessment of the Bolsonaro government, of the countries that also want a place in the group, Brazil is the one that meets the greatest number of requirements. In July, six legal instruments were approved, all in the area of ​​science and technology.

With this, the country has already fulfilled, so far, 90 of the 252 instruments required to achieve the objective. In other words, 35% of the total requirements, according to information released by the Casa Civil.