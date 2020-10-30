Brazilian cousin who died in attack says family is “groundless”

Simone Barreto Silva, Brazilian woman killed in an attack on a basilica in Nice, France Image: Disclosure / Lavage de la Madeleine

Brazilian cousin who died in a terrorist attack in Nice, France, Rita de Cássia Barreto said, in an interview with GloboNews, that the family was “groundless” with the news confirmed last night.

The victim Simone Barreto Silva was 44 years old and had lived in the European country for 30 years, according to information from the Consulate General of Brazil. Born in Salvador, Bahia, she had three children. Simone was stabbed and died in a restaurant almost opposite the cathedral, where she had tried to take refuge.

“How do we get news from a Catholic, Christian person, who leaves in the morning to work and leaves his children at home, and around 7:00 pm the police call and say that this person is no longer alive, he won’t be coming back. We have no ground, “said Rita.

The attack took place around 9 am local time (5 am Brasília) yesterday at Notre Dame basilica and left two other people dead, in addition to several injured. The terrorist was arrested.

According to cousin Rita, Simone will leave an image of joy to the people who knew her. “A happy person, with happiness stamped on his face, the will to live, where he arrived he infected everyone and so we will remember him at all times”, he said.

Simone celebrated Iemanjá in France

Born in Lobato, in Cidade Baixa, in the suburb of Salvador, Simone Barreto, 44, was in France “for at least 30 years”. Simone was trained as a cook and currently works as a caregiver for the elderly. She had French nationality.

According to members of the Women Wing at the Madeleine Washing Resistance, a Brazilian cultural event that has been taking place in Paris for 19 years, Simone and her sisters “participated in the Wing in 2019 and did not come this year because of the covid-19”. She would have come to Paris in 2019 with a baby daughter.

Furthermore, Simone was a cultural agitator in Nice and would have organized, with her sisters and cousins, the Festa de Iemanjá de Nice.

The RFI report spoke to the Nice Central Police Station, which did not confirm the information, as the delegate responsible for the press “had a very hard day” and would not be on duty on Thursday night.

* With information from RFI