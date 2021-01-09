Brigitte Macron had covid-19, confirms French First Lady’s office

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron Image: Ludovic Marin / AFP

First Lady Brigitte Macron had coronavirus at Christmas, but it did not show any serious symptoms and is now fully restored, its spokesmen said on Saturday (9), confirming information from the French press. Brigitte, 67, tested positive on Christmas Eve, when the couple was on vacation in the south of France, at the official residence of Brégançon.

President Emmanuel Macron was ill a week earlier and spent seven days in isolation, away from family, near Paris. Meanwhile, his wife remained in the Elysee Palace.

Brigitte Macron’s spokespeople explained that they had not officially reported the disease because it had no impact on the first lady’s official agenda. She developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 on Christmas Eve and tested negative a week later, on December 30. As a result, she was able to return to Paris and resume her activities on January 4, spokesmen clarified.

Macron Medical Bulletins

The president, on the other hand, had fever, cough, body aches and fatigue, but continued to work remotely. Daily newsletters on his health status were released by the presidency, in addition to a video recorded by Macron himself and posted on Instagram. He took the opportunity to alert the French about the importance of protective measures against the coronavirus, especially during the holiday season.

With information from AFP