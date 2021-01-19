British businessmen ask for more help from the government to face the pandemic

British businessmen ask the government for more help in tackling the pandemic Image: Credit: Jack Taylor / Getty Images

British employers on Tuesday asked the government to help more and without delay companies that are threatened by the pandemic, with prolonged partial unemployment and tax breaks.

Fearing that tens of thousands of small businesses could collapse, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) asked Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to act urgently, saying he could not wait until the March 3 annual budget was formalized to action.

“In the coming weeks, companies will make difficult decisions about jobs, or even how to continue doing business,” warned Tony Danker, CBI’s chief executive.

“If the government plans to continue helping, I ask that it act before the budget,” he continued.

CBI acknowledged that the authorities have done a lot for companies since the pandemic began, but many of them are in danger due to falling demand due to restrictions imposed to contain the new coronavirus.

England is experiencing its third confinement, the most rigid since spring 2020, which will cause a new recession.

The CBI, which represents 190,000 companies, wants the government to extend beyond April – until the end of June – the partial unemployment regime to limit social damage and preserve employment.

It also defends the deferral of payment of VAT and the maintenance of the exemption from tax on the company’s premises for another three months, which would mainly help commerce and restaurants.

The government has mobilized nearly £ 300 billion ($ 408 billion) since the start of the health crisis to protect the economy.

It recently extended partial unemployment until April and provided subsidies for restaurants and businesses that are expected to remain closed.

The Federation of Small Enterprises (FSB) estimates that at least 250,000 SMEs can go bankrupt if they do not receive further assistance.