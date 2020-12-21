British coronavirus strain arrives in Australia and cancels flights in Hong Kong

Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Australia announced on Monday that it had detected cases of the most virulent new strain in the coronavirus identified in the UK, and Hong Kong said it would suspend British flights.

The new variant of the virus, which the UK said could be up to 70% more contagious, was found in two travelers traveling from this country to the Australian state of New South Wales. Both are in quarantine, and Sydney’s recent peak of infections it has nothing to do with it, officials said.

The new strain has prompted European neighbors in the UK and several other countries, such as Canada and Iran, to close their doors to British travelers.

Little is known about the variant, but experts said current vaccines must be effective against it.

Asian nations like Japan and South Korea said they are monitoring the new strain while battling a spike in infections at home.

Hong Kong has become the first city in the region to ban British flights in an attempt to contain the numbers of cases already growing in the dense financial pole.

China’s special administrative region said on Monday that people arriving from the UK before December 22 would have to be quarantined for three weeks instead of two.

South Korea, which imposes a 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country, said it was considering new measures for flights from the UK and would double-check people from there before releasing them from quarantine.

New cases went from 1,000 a day in South Korea several times in the past week. On Sunday, the country reported an outbreak in a Seoul prison, where 188 inmates and staff were infected.

Taiwan, which also has a 14-day quarantine, said on Sunday that it currently has no plans to stop British flights.

India announced a suspension of all flights from the UK by the end of the year and said that all passengers arriving from the UK before that will be tested when they land at airports.

The new strain on British soil coincides with an increase in cases in several Asian countries that previously contained the pandemic successfully. The surge led to lockdowns located in some of them and more aggressive exam campaigns.