British diplomat becomes hero in China after saving drowning student

By kenyan
British Consul-General in China Stephen Ellison dived into a river to save a student who fell into the water Image: Reproduction / Twitter

Beijing, 16 Nov 2020 (AFP) – British consul general Stephen Ellison became a hero in China after a video of him taking a student out of a river went viral in the social networks.

The British delegation in Chongqing (southwest) said today that the consul general saved a woman over the weekend who had fallen into one of the rivers that cut through the tourist area of ​​this city.

“Thanks to the timely rescue, the woman was able to quickly recover her breath and conscience,” said the statement from the consulate.

Ellison, 61, was visiting the city on Saturday (14), when he heard the cry of a group of people who saw the woman fall into the water.

In the images recorded by onlookers, shared by the consulate and several Chinese newspapers, Ellison jumps in the river, where a stranger struggled to stay afloat.

Skillful triathlete, Ellison first dragged the woman into a life jacket thrown from the shore, until they could both be rescued.

“We are all very proud of our consul general in Chongqing,” tweeted the UK diplomatic delegation in China today.

On the Chinese social network Weibo, Ellison’s courageous act had a big impact.

“For a man his age, saving someone else in the water with this cold, without worrying about his own safety, is something heroic, he is a gentleman”, read a comment with more than 2,000 “likes”.

Ellison has been in office since June, after serving as a senior diplomat at the British embassy in Beijing since 2014.

Relations between China and the UK have been strained this year, following the UK’s decision to ban the telecommunications giant Huawei to work with your network 5G in the country.

In addition to this, the United Kingdom’s frequent criticism of China over the human rights violations observed in Hong Kong and with ethnic Muslim Uighurs in the northeast of the country.

