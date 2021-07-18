British Health Minister tested positive despite being vaccinated

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus despite having received two doses of covid-19 vaccine. It has only mild symptoms.

In a recording posted on the social network Twitter, Javid explains that he started to feel “sleepy” on Friday night, opting to take an antigen test on Saturday morning. After the positive result, he did a PCR test and is awaiting the results in isolation.

This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild. Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021

“Fortunately, I took both doses and the symptoms are mild,” said Javid, urging Britons to “if they vaccinated, if they haven’t done it yet”.

“If everyone does their part, not only does it protect itself and yours, it also protects the NHS [o sistema de saúde público britânico], and helps preserve our way of life,” he continued.

Javid’s news comes at a time when daily infections with the new coronavirus in the UK are on the rise due to the spread of the Delta variant. This Saturday 54,000 new cases were reported – the highest figure since mid-January.

Although the number of infected continues to increase, the British Government will lift the last legal restrictions next Monday and the use of masks is no longer mandatory, a measure that the scientific community criticizes.