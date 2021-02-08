British Navy lieutenant confesses to selling adult content on OnlyFans

Some of the videos found on her profile were recorded inside a navy nuclear submarine Image: Reproduction / The Sun

A lieutenant in the UK’s Royal Navy confessed to selling adult content on Only Fans. Some of the pornographic photos and videos sold by Lieutenant Claire Jenkins used a Navy nuclear submarine as a backdrop. The military responsible for investigating the case suspects that his wife and boyfriend, also a sailor, who appears in certain videos, are being blackmailed by foreign agents. An investigation was opened to investigate the case.

On the internet the lieutenant uses the pseudonym “Cally Taylor” to hide the profile. In the profile biography on the adult website she says: “I am 29 years old and I love being naughty”. The lieutenant still explained in the profile that her perversion could put her “in danger”, but “the feeling of excitement” she had in selling adult content made it all worthwhile.

Jenkins regularly posts photos and pornographic videos with her boyfriend, sailor Liam Doddington, who also works at the Navy base near Glasgow, Scotland. In addition to the involvement of another officer in the pornographic content, the lieutenant “enraged” high-ranking military personnel as some of the videos are set on the nuclear submarine where she works.

Questioned yesterday by her superiors, the lieutenant confessed that the charges about the sale of adult content are valid. “She was open and honest with her bosses, saying this is what she does in her spare time,” said a Navy source to The Sun newspaper.

Another source consulted by the English newspaper revealed that Lieutenant Jenkins passed a rigorous verification process – which included questions about her sex life – to gain access to top-secret information in the Royal Navy.

“Commanders cannot believe it. There can be all kinds of security risks involved,” he said.

Although the lieutenant admitted that she sells the photos and videos of her own free will, investigators in the case still suspect that she is hiding something, such as blackmail that forces her to produce adult content, in what would be a “security problem” , as said by the source.

Until the last weekend, Jenkins produced spicy content for the internet and published a video with the caption: “He really used me”.

In her military duties, Lieutenant Jenkins even commanded a team of sailors on the hunting submarine HMS Artful. She was also responsible for boarding Special Forces teams at sea, in secret inserts equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said an investigation was underway. “When people fail to act in accordance with our values ​​and standards, we will not hesitate to take appropriate measures,” he said.