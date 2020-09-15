Home World World British prime minister criticizes EU after overcoming first hurdle to break Brexit...
World

British prime minister criticizes EU after overcoming first hurdle to break Brexit deal

By kenyan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized the European Union on Monday after gaining approval for a plan to break the Brexit treaty, saying the move is necessary since the bloc had refused to remove “the revolver the table “in trade negotiations.

Johnson was victorious in the parliamentary vote over the internal market bill with a score of 340 to 263. An amendment against the government was defeated shortly before, although others are likely to be tabled, as Johnson faces a growing rebellion in his broken.

The EU says Johnson’s project could collapse trade negotiations and move the UK towards a complete exit from the EU without a deal, while former British leaders have warned that breaking the law is a step that goes too far and can damage the country’s image.

Johnson, however, said it was essential to counter “absurd” EU threats, including demands for the British government to establish trade barriers with Northern Ireland and impose a food block, – measures that, he said, threaten the UK integrity.

“The EU has not yet taken the revolver off the table,” Johnson told Parliament before the vote. “What we cannot do now is to tolerate a situation where our EU equivalents seriously believe that they have the power to divide our country.”

The EU has demanded that the UK discard the main parts of the bill by the end of September, otherwise the bloc says there will be no trade agreement at the end of the year that covers all types of transactions, from automotive parts to food.

