British variant is already responsible for 25% of covid-19 cases in France

In a mask, travelers walk to the trains at Montparnasse station in Paris, France Image: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

Paris, Feb 11 (EFE) .- The British variant accounts for a quarter of infections by coronavirus in France, reported on Thursday (11) the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, according to which the strains found in Amazonas and South Africa, combined, account for about 5% of cases.

During the weekly press conference on the situation of the pandemic in French territory, the minister said that the three variants are more contagious than the “classic” SARS-CoV-2 virus. He stressed that, although vaccines have proved very effective against the UK vaccine, there is still insufficient data on the other two.

Véran pointed out that the variants of Amazonas and South Africa can again infect people who have already had covid-19 and their spread in the country is very heterogeneous, with territories without traces and others with dozens of cases.

France, which imposed a curfew valid from 6 pm to 6 am, recorded an average of 19,800 coronavirus infections during the past week. In the last 24 hours, according to data from health authorities, 21,063 positives and 360 deaths were recorded. As a result, the total number of cases reached 3.4 million, and the number of deaths rose to 80,803.

The country currently has 27,007 people hospitalized with covid and 3,337 in intensive care units. On the last day, 1,610 patients were admitted and 269 were referred to an ICU.

“The next few weeks will tell us whether it was enough or whether it is necessary to apply new measures,” said Véran, who insisted that the government is doing everything possible to avoid a third confinement.