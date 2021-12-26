Cabo Delgado. The Insurgency Chiefs

In a ‘poor youth uprising’, many of its leaders come from the elite of Cabo Delgado, like the bloodthirsty commander Abu Surakha.

The young man from Mocimboa da Praia, who used to go by the nickname Patrick Vieira, due to his talent for football, left a trail of death and destruction on his return home last year. Dressed in camouflage, with a black cloth written in Arabic on his head and an AK-47 in his hand, this former soldier took over his city, commanding a group of rebellious young people, indoctrinated or with no other future than taking up arms.