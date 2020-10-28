California bets on Biden, and Hollywood has record virtual fundraising

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

Joe Biden on a screen shared with George Clooney; Kamala Harris in an online game with Marvel superheroes.

Virtual fundraising with Hollywood figures and Democratic leaders has resulted in an unprecedented flow of donations in California, the richest state in the United States, which has always been considered a source of income for the party.

As the dispute for the White House progresses, both campaigns organize fast-paced visits to key states, notably absent in this liberal state, where Biden is ahead of Trump for more than 30 points.

But while Californians can no longer influence this stage of the dispute with their vote, Democrats say they have never seen such an extraordinary boom in fundraising and celebrity activism, even when the pandemic limits events to the internet.

Stars such as “Seinfeld”, “Happy Days” and “The West Wing” cast online meetings.

Steven Maviglio, a Sacramento strategist, estimates that California Democrats’ fundraising dollars are “almost double what they were four years ago,” an already high baseline, given the strong support for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

California is the biggest contributor to Biden’s coffers. The $ 150 million he raised in the state is one-fifth of his total candidate commission, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Federal Elections Commission records show California donations to Biden for a total of 130 million, a little less, reflecting the complex nature of campaign financing.

But the two values ​​exceed the US $ 60 million raised by Trump in the state.

Outside of Silicon Valley, Tinseltown remains “the base of a great deal of money, of people who are passionate about politics” and provides fundamental power, said Maviglio.

Biden has the help of strong contacts in Hollywood that he established as a senator and vice president. He even appeared on the Oscar stage in 2016.

Director Steven Spielberg (who provided $ 5.1 million) and actor and producer Seth MacFarlane ($ 3.6 million) are among this year’s top individual Democratic donors, according to CRP data.

Despite initial fears that the pandemic would stifle collections by making dinners and cocktails impossible, many strategists say that virtual events ended up facilitating them.

Celebrities, free from complex recording schedules, no longer need to be in the same place at the same time. They save to dress and don’t shake hundreds of hands. This also works for wealthy and busy donors.