Canada: Committee does not advise use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people over 65

Canada: committee does not advise using AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 Image: GettyImages

Canada’s leading immunization advisory committee recommended on Monday that the covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, in partnership with the University of Oxford, should not be given to people aged 65 and over in the country, citing insufficient evidence on the efficacy for that group. The assessment of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is in line with European countries, and was delivered three days after Canada’s drug regulator authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The agency said the vaccine meets safety, efficacy and quality requirements and can be administered to people of all ages. However, “the data are insufficient to determine effectiveness in individuals aged 65 and over”, stated the Committee. Italy and Germany follow a similar line, and do not administer vaccines to people over 65 years of age.