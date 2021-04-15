Canada: Lawmaker forgets camera on and gets caught naked in assembly

Canadian lawmaker William Amos was spotted naked yesterday after he forgot the computer camera on during an online parliamentary session in the country. The incident happened yesterday and Amos deplored the event saying it was a “regrettable mistake”.

“My camera was accidentally left on while I put on my work clothes after going for a run. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in this House,” explained the liberal MP on Twitter. Amos, who is a representative of the Pontiac district in Quebec, added that the error “will not be repeated again”.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. – Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

As shown by the print obtained by The Canadian Press, Amos was naked between a Canadian flag and a Quebec province flag, while covering his private parts. Amos Holland’s colleague in the Liberal Party told the AP agency that he was “mortified” by the situation.

Anyone recognize this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament? Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HWOeR9ZJBV – Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 14, 2021

Still at the session in which Amos appeared without clothes, Claude DeBellefeuille, a legislator for an opposition party, mocked the situation and said that parliamentary decorum requires men of parliament to dress in a jacket and tie, including pants and underwear.

Anthony Rota, speaker of the assembly, thanked DeBellefeuille for the “remarks”, although he had not seen anything on his screen. It was later confirmed that Amos did not appear naked to everyone present at the meeting, as he had his microphone closed and, due to the software layout, he appeared only to a few people. Still, Mark Holland made the situation “a warning to all”. “You should always assume that the camera is on and be very careful whenever you get close to the camera,” said Amos’s party colleague.