Canada will help indigenous communities to search for children’s graves

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today pledged more support for indigenous communities, including expanding excavations at former boarding schools across the country after the remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at the site of a former boarding school.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine what it would feel like to have my kids taken away from me,” Trudeau told a news conference.

“And as Prime Minister, I am shocked by the shameful policy that has taken indigenous children out of their communities.”

“Think of your communities that have never seen them again. Think of your hopes, your dreams, your potential, everything they would have achieved, everything they would have become,” he said. “Everything that was taken from them”.

Trudeau said he would speak to his ministers in the afternoon to support the next steps to support survivors (from boarding schools) and the community.

“Digging cemeteries in schools,” he said, “is an important part of finding out the truth.”

“Canada will be there to support indigenous communities while we discover the extent of this trauma and we seek to provide opportunities for families and communities to heal,” he promised.

The local Tk’emlups te Secwepemc tribe reported last week that they found the remains of 215 students at a school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

Kamloops Indian Residential School was the largest of 139 boarding schools established in the late 19th century to integrate the indigenous peoples of Canada, with up to 500 students enrolled and attending simultaneously.

The former boarding school, administered by the Catholic Church on behalf of the Canadian government, operated from 1890 to 1969, when Ottawa continued its administration and closed it definitively a decade later.

Official records mention only 50 deaths at school. With the country in mourning, the flags of government buildings were placed at half-mast over the weekend.

Today, opposition parties have requested, and Trudeau has agreed, an emergency debate in parliament over the “painful” discovery.

About 150 thousand Amerindian, mixed-race and Inuit children were forcibly enrolled in these schools, where they were separated from their families, their language and their culture.

They were physically and sexually abused by authorities and teachers.

A truth and reconciliation commission identified the names, or information, of at least 4,100 children who died of abuse or neglect while attending boarding schools.

The actual number is estimated to be much higher.

The commission concluded in a 2015 report that more than a century of school abuse was tantamount to “cultural genocide”.

Seven years earlier, Ottawa had formally apologized as part of a $ 1.5 billion deal with alumni.