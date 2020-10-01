Canada: woman is called ‘dumb’ by a nurse just before she dies

Joyce Echaquan was verbally assaulted in a Canadian hospital before she died Image: Reproduction

A woman from the Atikamekw tribe was verbally assaulted in a Canadian hospital shortly before she died. The insults were recorded in a live on Facebook.

With the death of Joyce Echaquan on Monday (28), several protests were scheduled in his home community, in the Manawan reserve – about 340 kilometers from central Quebec -, prompting quick action by the provincial government.

The local government said it opened a judicial inquiry and an administrative investigation to investigate what had happened. A nurse was fired.

Joyce’s husband, Carol Dubé, told the CBC that his wife was hospitalized with stomach pain over the weekend. Two days later, she died. The mother of seven, who had a heart problem, even told her husband that she was getting too much morphine.

According to the broadcaster, the video features the 37-year-old woman screaming and asking for help. An employee comes to her and says, in French, “You are too stupid”.

Another says that she made bad choices in life and still questions what her children would say if they saw her in that state.

At a press conference on covid-19, Quebec Prime Minister François Legault said the situation “was not acceptable”, but he does not believe it is a case of racism.