Capitol Invasion is an “unprecedented attack” against US institutions, says Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton denounced the disturbances in Washington on Wednesday by supporters of Donald Trump as an “unprecedented attack” on the United States Congress and the nation, and blamed the out-of-office president for fomenting violence.

“Today we face an unprecedented attack on our Capitol, our Constitution and our country,” said the Democrat in a statement, adding that the attack was fueled by “four years of poisoned politics” and deliberate disinformation.

“The wick was lit by Donald Trump and his most fervent associates, including many in Congress, to nullify the results of an election he lost,” he emphasized.