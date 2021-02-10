Capitol invasion ‘Viking’ apologizes for action and criticizes Trump

Jacob Chansley, an influential QAnon figure, was among those who invaded the Capitol Image: Getty Images

The extremist who became known as the “Viking” of the January 6 US Capitol invasion, apologized through his lawyer for being one of those responsible for the insurrection at Congressional Headquarters on behalf of Donald Trump, and took advantage to criticize the ex-president.

Jacob Chansley, 33, born in the state of Arizona, has been in prison for more than a month, and used his defense attorney, Al Watkins, to report a retraction. According to the AP news agency, the extremist acknowledges that he should not have entered the Capitol building and blamed Trump for the action.

Chansley believes Trump has influenced many peaceful people to carry out the riot earlier this year. “[Trump] disappointed a lot of peaceful people, “he said before asking for patience and understanding.

“Be patient with me and with other peaceful people who, like me, are having a hard time putting together the pieces of everything that happened to us, around us and for us. We are good people who care deeply about our country,” he declared, through the lawyer.

The regret came hours before the start of the second Donald Trump trial by the U.S. Senate. Rather in favor of the millionaire, Chansley will use Trump as a study to defend himself against the charges.

“If you believe that the government is properly prosecuting the (ex) president, you cannot at the same time criminally hold those who were incited criminally because the incited people become victims,” ​​said Watkins, who denies that his client is guilty of charges criminals of civil disorder and obstruction of an official process, in addition to four other misdemeanor charges.

Always wearing references to traditional indigenous peoples of the U.S. – despite the Viking nickname – the 33-year-old activist, a member of the far-right organization QAnon, has already been photographed militating in other protests in favor of Donald Trump.

The invasion of the Capitol

Motivated by Trump, supporters gathered on January 6, near the Capitol, to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. After exhausting all options to try to reverse the result of the November elections, Trump he appealed to his supporters, convincing them that it was possible to prevent the officialization of Biden and Kamala Harris.

The invasion came shortly after the joint session of Congress was interrupted by an objection, by Republican parliamentarians, to the outcome of the election in the state of Arizona, won by Biden.

Deputies and senators had to hide under their seats, and Vice President Mike Pence was removed from the building.

In addition to police, snipers and other security forces were called in to contain the protesters. Five people died that day, according to Washington police.