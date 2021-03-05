Capitol ‘Viking’ says he prevented robberies and prayed during invasion

Jacob Chansley, an influential QAnon figure, was among those who invaded the Capitol Image: Getty Images

Jacob Chansley, an activist with the far-right organization Qanon and one of the characters of the January 6, US Capitol Invasion, gave his first interview after his arrest.

Still in detention, the American does not consider having attacked the American nation. “No, they weren’t, madam,” replied journalist Laurie Segall. “My actions were not an attack on this country. This is incorrect. This is totally inaccurate,” said Chansley.

The man who disguised himself as a ‘Viking’ during the insurrection further stated that he only wanted to bring God to the Senate.

Imprisoned for almost three months, the activist came to speak through his lawyer in February, when he said he regretted the attack and criticized Donald Trump. During the recent statement, the Qanon member maintained his loyalty to the former president, but he expected at least an apology from the millionaire.

In the images of the invasion, Chansley appeared shirtless, with horns, a face painted in the colors of the US flag and singing a kind of anthem. At this point he would be praying to call on God.

“Well, I sang a song. And that’s part of shamanism. It’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. It also prevented people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Right? In fact, I prevented someone from stealing muffins. from the rest room. And I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber. Because it was my intention to bring divinity and bring God back to the Senate, “he said.

Even with accusations of crimes and four misdemeanors, including civil disorder, violent invasion and disreputable conduct at a Capitol building, Chansley says his only mistake was to have invaded the site: “And that is – and this is the only very serious regret. that I have “, and took the opportunity to reinforce his patriotism.

“I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in the truth and in our fundamental principles. I consider myself a believer in God,” he said.

Jacob Chansley, in an interview with CBS channel Image: Reproduction / CBS

The invasion of the Capitol

Motivated by Trump, supporters gathered on January 6, near the Capitol, to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. After exhausting all options to try to reverse the result of the November elections, Trump he appealed to his supporters, convincing them that it was possible to prevent the officialization of Biden and Kamala Harris.

The invasion came shortly after the joint session of Congress was interrupted by an objection, by Republican parliamentarians, to the outcome of the election in the state of Arizona, won by Biden.

Deputies and senators had to hide under their seats, and Vice President Mike Pence was removed from the building.

In addition to police, snipers and other security forces were called in to contain the protesters. Five people died that day, according to Washington police.