Captain Tom was our world, says daughter of British “wonderful”

Captain Tom was our world, says daughter of Briton “wonderful” Image: Reuters

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter, who died last week at the age of 100 after contracting Covid-19, paid tribute to him on Wednesday, portraying him as a vibrant mentor who spread hope and joy with his mischievous charm.

Moore sensitized the UK to a lockdown and people from all over the world by walking through his garden with the help of a walker to raise tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service.

“He was a wonderful man with the biggest heart,” said his daughter, Hannah, in a statement. “We hope that the world continues to spread the hope, joy and love that my father felt, and that we can make tomorrow a good day for each other.”

The family misses his mood and his laughter, she said.

“He was our world. Not to hear his laughter at home, to catch the mischievous gleam in his eyes, to hear the drag of his now famous walker in the hall.”

“We are already missing his routines, like sneaking the dogs porridge or sitting in the kitchen every day for lunch and asking us how our day was going.”

His feat and wit spread joy amid the heartbreaking news of the outbreak of coronavirus, and Moore’s message to the world was that the sun will shine again and the clouds will clear.

Moore died on February 2 at Bedford Hospital in central England. He had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 22 and was experiencing pneumonia.