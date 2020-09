Rescue team arrives at the scene to rescue victims of coal mine poisoning in the Chinese city of Chongqing Image: Huang Wei / Xinhua

Sixteen people died in a coal mine from carbon monoxide poisoning in southwest China on Sunday. The accident occurred in Chongqing County according to local authorities.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the coal mine belongs to a city power company. At the time of the accident there were 17 miners working on the site.

One of the miners was taken alive from the mine and taken to a hospital in the region, where he remained hospitalized.