Cat jumps from building to save himself from fire in the USA; watch

The pussy received the name of Tom and, until now, the authorities have not been able to find the owners of it Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ AnjaliHemphill

A cat was filmed jumping from a building that was on fire in New York, USA. According to local media, the case happened last Saturday and the fire was allegedly caused by a man who violated a protective measure against him, entered the apartment and fought with a woman who was at the scene.

A video shared on Twitter shows police and other people clapping and shouting at the animal in an attempt to make the animal jump out of the building. A few seconds later, the pussy jumps from the second floor of the apartment that is on fire.

Then the animal runs out of the place and is caught by a woman. Then a policeman holds the animal, which appears to be very scared, in his lap and takes it to another space.

A spokesman for the local Animal Care Centers told the NBC New York website that the cat inhaled a lot of smoke, but “is in very good shape”.

The cat was named Tom and, so far, the authorities have not been able to find the cat’s owners.

The fire

Two policemen and five people who live in the building were also injured in the fire that was allegedly caused by Willie Manning, 61, a homeless man who violated a protective measure against him, entered the apartment and fought with a woman who was at the scene.

According to the NY Daily News website, the woman called the police when Willie refused to leave the premises and, as soon as the police arrived, the authorities reported that the man set the apartment on fire.

The police managed to enter the scene and remove the unconscious man. He was taken to the hospital and, according to the Daily News, Willie will face several charges, including arson, theft and reckless danger. It was not informed whether the woman was injured in the incident.

