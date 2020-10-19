Home World World CDC makes "strong recommendation" for mandatory use of masks on planes and...
World

CDC makes “strong recommendation” for mandatory use of masks on planes and trains

By kenyan
Researchers from USP in Ribeirão Preto found the new coronavirus replicating inside defense cells of patients hospitalized with covid-19. Experiments with infected lymphocytes in the laboratory showed that the entry of the virus induces a process of cell death Image: NIAD / NIH

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today issued a “strong recommendation” for passengers and employees on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and hitchhiking vehicles to wear masks to prevent the spread of covid- 19.

Provisional guidance also calls for the use of face shields in transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

“The widespread and routine use of masks in transport systems will protect Americans and offer confidence so that we can again travel more safely even during the pandemic,” said the CDC.

Airlines, the Amtrak train system and most US public train and airport systems now require all passengers and workers to cover their faces, as do Uber and Lyft.

But in July, the White House was opposed to a project that would make the wearing of masks mandatory for all employees and passengers of airlines, trains and public transport systems. The White House did not immediately comment on the CDC’s recommendation.

The White House Administration and Budget office at the time said the masks bill was “too restrictive” and added that such decisions should be left to states, local governments, transportation systems and health officials. public.

The CDC said that transport operators should ensure that all passengers and employees wear masks “for the duration of the trip”, and that they should offer information to “people who are buying or booking travel and / or transportation” about the need to use masks, as well as, where possible, make masks available.

