Home World World Cell phones may influence insect mortality, says study
World

Cell phones may influence insect mortality, says study

By kenyan
Insects are suffering from reduced populations Image: iStock

Cell phone radiation may be one of the causes, along with the use of pesticides and deforestation, of insect mortality in Europe – points out the analysis of more than 100 studies carried out by a German NGO.

The increasing exposure of the environment to electromagnetic radiation has “probably an influence on the world of insects”, estimates this analysis, published today, from data from 190 studies carried out by Nabu (German Association for the Conservation of Nature) in collaboration with two NGOs, one German and one Luxembourgish.

This analysis comes at a time when Europe is preparing for the arrival of technology 5G, which should offer a speed 100 times faster than that of existing 4G networks and generates numerous alerts, mainly from environmentalists.

According to these NGOs, about 60% of the studies show negative effects for bees, wasps and flies.

These adverse effects range from the loss of orientation ability due to magnetic fields, to the deterioration of genetic material and larvae.

The radiation from cell phones and wireless networks, such as wi-fi, would cause the opening of calcium channels in insect cells, giving rise to a significant introduction of calcium ions into the body.

In high doses, this calcium generates chain reactions in insects and “cell stress”, adds the study.

Among these reactions are “a change in the sense of orientation and a decrease in the ability to reproduce”.

The biomass of arthropods has decreased 67% in ten years in pastures and 41% in European forests, according to a German study published in October 2019 in the journal Nature.

Related news

World

France points to high environmental impact, which may collapse Mercosur-EU agreement

kenyan -
Presidents Emmanuel Macron (France) and Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) Image: Jacques Witt - 28.Jun.2019 / AFP The...
Read more
World

Covid-19: on the eve of the deadline, Brazil hesitates to integrate vaccine alliance

kenyan -
Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, next to President Jair Bolsonaro in inauguration ceremony at Planalto Image: ADRIANO MACHADO ...
Read more
World

Footprints discovered in Saudi Arabia show how man left Africa

kenyan -
Footprints discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2017 Image: Klint Janulis / AFP About 120,000 years ago,...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,537FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more

Germans are more afraid of Trump than coronavirus, shows research

World kenyan -
Pandemia occupies only the 17th place in the survey, carried out with about 2,400 people Image: Thomas Kienzle / AFP...
Read more

Province in Turkey sanctions those who do not wear a mask...

World kenyan -
Saraya government ordered the sentence to 65 people Image: eclipse_images / iStock Staying at home for...
Read more

Youtubers couple announce baby sex in world’s tallest building

World kenyan -
A Burj Khalifa-type ad would cost R $ 504,000, but the couple says they paid nothing Image: Reproduction ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke