Cell phones may influence insect mortality, says study

Insects are suffering from reduced populations Image: iStock

Cell phone radiation may be one of the causes, along with the use of pesticides and deforestation, of insect mortality in Europe – points out the analysis of more than 100 studies carried out by a German NGO.

The increasing exposure of the environment to electromagnetic radiation has “probably an influence on the world of insects”, estimates this analysis, published today, from data from 190 studies carried out by Nabu (German Association for the Conservation of Nature) in collaboration with two NGOs, one German and one Luxembourgish.

This analysis comes at a time when Europe is preparing for the arrival of technology 5G, which should offer a speed 100 times faster than that of existing 4G networks and generates numerous alerts, mainly from environmentalists.

According to these NGOs, about 60% of the studies show negative effects for bees, wasps and flies.

These adverse effects range from the loss of orientation ability due to magnetic fields, to the deterioration of genetic material and larvae.

The radiation from cell phones and wireless networks, such as wi-fi, would cause the opening of calcium channels in insect cells, giving rise to a significant introduction of calcium ions into the body.

In high doses, this calcium generates chain reactions in insects and “cell stress”, adds the study.

Among these reactions are “a change in the sense of orientation and a decrease in the ability to reproduce”.

The biomass of arthropods has decreased 67% in ten years in pastures and 41% in European forests, according to a German study published in October 2019 in the journal Nature.