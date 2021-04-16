Cemetery for Muslim victims of covid-19 in New Delhi is running out of space

Punching the earth with his fists, a young man laments as the body of his father, who died after contracting covid-19, is removed from an ambulance and deposited in a hurriedly dug grave in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

“You told me not to leave, but I didn’t hear,” he cries. “It’s my fault,” he shouts repeatedly. “Pardon me.”

The city’s main Muslim cemetery for victims of covid-19 is running out of space, according to the authorities, as cases in Delhi and across the country have been out of control since a relaxation of almost all restrictions on circulation in the year. past.

India, a country of almost 1.4 billion people, has reported more than 200,000 new daily cases in the past two days, the highest figure in the world, and Delhi has surpassed Mumbai by becoming the most devastated city.

Today, a steady stream of ambulances has arrived at the Jadid Qabristan cemetery on the outskirts of the old walled city, where a vast stretch of wasteland was converted into a Covid-19 victim cemetery last year.

Extending as far as the eye can see, the tombs reach the border wall, leaving little room to spare.

Chief gravedigger Mohammad Shameem said he now has to refuse bodies, as space and staff are rare items.

“Yesterday there were 19 bodies, but we only accounted for 15,” he explained.

Family members, many with little or no protective equipment, carry relatives in coarse plywood coffins or on a simple white sheet.