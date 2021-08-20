“Charla al Fresco”. Spanish village wants the tradition of chatting at the door to become an Intangible Heritage of Humanity

A small village of just 1,400 residents in Cádiz, neighboring Spain, hopes that one of its nightly activities will be recognized as a “cultural treasure” by the United Nations.

As warm weather makes itself felt in the Spanish village of Algar during the summer, pull up a chair and sit “cool” outside the house to talk to neighbors is a very common activity. The popular tradition is still maintained in some villages in Spain, but it is in danger of disappearing.

According to Sputnik News, to prevent tradition from getting lost, the village wants to transform its mythical “fresh conversations” into Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

“In Algar, we do not want to lose our customs, our tradition, our way of relating to others, so we are going to start a procedure so that ‘Charla al Fresco’ is declared a World Heritage Site”, announced the municipality, in a publication in the Facebook.

To promote this initiative, the municipality asked all the inhabitants of Algar to go out into the street with their chairs to talk “as they always did”. The population adhered in weight the initiative.

On the social networks, users split: some consider that this practice has the sole objective of “fostering gossip” and do not agree that it should become an Intangible Heritage of Humanity; others look to tradition as “a way to take your eyes off your cell phone” and practice the art of speaking, “which we so often forget in the internet age”.

“Charla al Fresco” may take years to be formally recognized as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, but the village’s promotional campaign worked. Many tourists and the media are curious and have visited the Spanish village.