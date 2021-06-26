Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of Floyd

Derek Chauvin, former police officer of the US city of Minneapolis, was sentenced this Friday to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd, on May 25, 2020, in the States United.

A year and a month after Floyd’s murder, which triggered massive protests in several cities in the United States (USA) against racism, Derek Chauvin, 45, appeared in court this Friday to read the sentence and was convicted. for crimes of second degree involuntary manslaughter, third degree manslaughter and second degree intentional murder.

As with the previous sessions, Chauvin remained listless while reading the sentence and then immediately returned to prison.

The former policeman’s sentence, however, fell short of the 30 years in prison demanded by the prosecution.

The court found that Chauvin smothered George Floyd when he pinned him to a Minneapolis street floor on May 25, 2020, on suspicion of having swiped a counterfeit $20 bill while keeping one knee. over your neck for nine and a half minutes and ignoring him as the African American said “I can’t breathe.”

The former policeman ignored the warnings from Floyd himself and from the people who filmed the murder, who said that Floyd was already inanimate and could not breathe.

In almost all the videos captured, it was possible to hear Floyd saying “I can’t breathe” (“I can’t breathe”) and calling for his mother, before he passed out and ended up dying, with the former policeman still with his knee in his neck and the remaining agents to attend.

Floyd has become a symbol of racial injustice in the US and his murder has led to massive demonstrations across the country, under the motto “I Can’t Breathe”, his last words.

The contest went beyond borders and reached other countries, including Portugal. The protests have relaunched the debate on the need for police reform and for equitable justice and treatment by the security forces that does not make racial distinctions.

Biden considers sentence “appropriate”

The President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, called the sentence of 22 and a half years in prison for former policeman Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the murder of African-American George Floyd, “appropriate”.

“I don’t know exactly all the circumstances taken into account, but seems appropriate” the sentence, Biden replied when asked by journalists about reading the sentence in the Oval Office in the White House at the start of a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani.

Some members of George Floyd’s family considered that the sentence of 22 years of half in prison was insufficient, while others considered it to be a impetus for required change with regard to racial justice.

“We suffer a life sentence for not having him in our life, it hurts me to death,” said Rodney Floyd, the victim’s brother.

Terrence Floyd, who is also George’s brother, said he was “a little suspicious” about the sentence, but was confident about the future. “We are Floyd, we are strong and we will stay strong”, he added, shortly after the sentence of the former policeman was known.

According to the Observer, moments before the sentence was known, Terrence Floyd addressed Chauvin: “I wanted to know from his mouth: Why? What were you thinking? What was in your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”.

Before that, one had already heard a recording of George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter saying that her father “always helped her wash her teeth”.

“If I could say something to my dad, I’d say I love him,” added Gianna.