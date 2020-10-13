Home World World Chess master caught cheating gets kicked out of event for using fake...
World

Chess master caught cheating gets kicked out of event for using fake ID

By kenyan
Igors Rausis (highlighted) was banned from Fide tournaments, but tried to play a competition in Latvia under the name Isa Kassimi Image: I. Leitis / Valka.lv

The chess world had a busy weekend. All because of Igors Rausis, a Latvian chess player who got involved in other recent scandals.

This Saturday (10), Rausis was caught trying to participate in a competition with a false identity document, presenting himself as Isa Kassimi. The information was released on Sunday (11) by Emil Sutovsky, director of Fide (International Chess Federation), on Facebook.

Related news

World

PSOL requires details of Brazilian intelligence partnerships in the Southern Cone

kenyan -
Samia Bonfim leads PSOL in request that wants clarification on international intelligence cooperation in Brazil Image: Marcus Leoni-4.out.2016 / Folhapress...
Read more
World

Study shows more than 10 million early votes in U.S. presidential election

kenyan -
US election, American elections, vote, voters, United States Image: Getty Images US voters have already cast...
Read more
World

We face a pandemic: we must attack the virus, not vulnerable people

kenyan -
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan during a press conference in Geneva Image: Reproduction By Soumya Swaminathan,...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

After Trump test positive, Biden will take coronavirus

World kenyan -
Biden and Trump participated in a debate on TV last Tuesday Image: Disclosure / Democratic Party ...
Read more

After Trump test positive, Biden will take coronavirus test

World kenyan -
Biden and Trump participated in a debate on TV last Tuesday Image: Disclosure / Democratic Party After President Donald Trump having contracted covid-19, Democratic White...
Read more

Did you check the camera? Mother walks naked in son’s...

World kenyan -
Boy did not know what to do when told by the teacher Image: Twitter / @ mufaa6 ...
Read more

Russian opposition leader Navalny blames Putin for poisoning and promises to...

World kenyan -
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses for photo sitting on bench Image: SOCIAL MEDIA Kremlin critic Alexei...
Read more

Trump announces having tested for covid-19 after advisor tests positive

World kenyan -
Donald Trump wear mask in public Image: ALEX EDELMAN / AFP Washington, 2 Oct 2020 (AFP)...
Read more

United Kingdom registers over 14,500 cases of infection with the new...

World kenyan -
29.jun.2020 - People walk in Leicester, England, amid the pandemic of the covid-19 Image: REUTERS / Carl Recine...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke