Chess master caught cheating gets kicked out of event for using fake ID

The chess world had a busy weekend. All because of Igors Rausis, a Latvian chess player who got involved in other recent scandals.

This Saturday (10), Rausis was caught trying to participate in a competition with a false identity document, presenting himself as Isa Kassimi. The information was released on Sunday (11) by Emil Sutovsky, director of Fide (International Chess Federation), on Facebook.

The problem is that the Latvian has been banned from Fide events since 2019, when he was photographed in a bathroom using a cell phone during a break from a dispute. Telephones are prohibited in competitions, because software can be used to offer advantages to competitors – who, in certain cases, must pass through metal detectors for events. At the time, as a result of this, Rausis had his title of Grand Master forfeited by the entity.

This weekend, however, he tried to take part in a competition in Valka, Latvia, and even presented himself initially wearing a mask to hinder identification, claiming a protective measure against the new coronavirus pandemic. He only failed because he was identified by another competitor, who alerted the organizers.

“(Rausis) I even managed to play two rounds, after which the Grandmaster (Arturs) Neiksans demanded the exception of the tournament Rausis. Neiksans was supported by other participants, and after the process with the organizers, Rausis was informed that he could not continue the tournament “, described Sutovsky on Facebook.

The tournament, however, was not endorsed by Fide, since it had few participants (37) and a total prize considered small (one thousand euros, or almost R $ 6.6 thousand).