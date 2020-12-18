Child dies after gun, which was being cleaned by father, firing a bullet

Child was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him Image: Reproduction / Daily Star

An 8-year-old boy died after a loaded gun, which was being cleaned by his father, fired a shot at him on Tuesday (15). Law enforcement officials are still investigating the case, which took place in Canton Township, Michigan, and are keeping the adult in custody, although they have not yet been charged with murder.

Jack Bennett was Tammy Snyder’s only son with her husband, who had no identity revealed. The mother categorized the case as “a strange accident” and said the family is “devastated and heartbroken” by the loss of the 8-year-old boy.

In a report released by FOX 17, the mother regrets the ironic fact that the boy asked to watch the movie “Christmas nightmare”, moments before going to the father, who was handling the gun.

Jack stood and was watching the adult, when an unexpected shot came out of the barrel of the gun and hit him. “It was supposed to be an unloaded gun and my husband was just doing maintenance cleaning like he normally does,” explained Tammy.

After being shot, the boy was rushed to a hospital in the city, but doctors were unable to save him.

Police arrested the boy’s father and are reviewing the evidence from the crime scene before deciding whether to indict him for murder.

Terry Johnsson, a lawyer and a specialist in arms security and self-defense, said accidents are not a reason to avoid serious charges. He also said that cleaning weapons without making sure they are properly discharged is a mistake.

Jack’s death caused a stir at the school where he was studying. “Our hearts are heavy. This student has brought love and joy to the classroom and will be missed by classmates and staff,” said John Digan, the school’s superintendent, in honor of the dead boy.