Children stabbed in attack near Chinese kindergarten

Victims were rescued and taken to a local hospital

Five people, four of them school-age children, were injured during a knife attack near a kindergarten in southern China. The case took place in Guangzhou’s Panyu district at around 7 am local time today.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the five wounded were rushed to a local hospital, while the attacker was arrested by the police. An investigation is underway.

Authorities did not reveal details about the victims, but Chinese media say at least four of them were children who attended kindergarten.

Images that circulated on social media show doctors helping the wounded at the scene after police cordoned off the neighborhood.

Panyu police said in a statement that the suspect was arrested and that the attack is under investigation.

