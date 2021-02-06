Chile has violent protests after police kill street artist

5.Feb.2021 – Building in Panguipulli, Chile, set on fire by protesters during protest by the death of a street artist by the local police Image: Alicia Caceceres / Aton Chile / AFP

Several public buildings in Panguipulli, in the Mapuche region in southern Chile, were set on fire last night. The population took to the streets of the city to protest against the death of a street artist by a policeman.

The artist was shot dead at point blank range, in an approach by checking his identity documents. The video of the violent police action quickly went viral on the internet.

The images, recorded by witnesses from the scene, show the man being targeted by several armed policemen, in the middle of the street and in broad daylight. Suddenly, the artist approaches one of the agents who shoots, first, at his feet and then at his chest. The young man died instantly.

“Self defense”

The police claimed “self-defense”, saying the artist was armed with a saber. However, several witnesses to the scene claim that he carried circus swords, whose blades are blind to avoid any risk of injuring people.

Many residents of the small town of just 35,000 were outraged and took to the streets to protest police violence. The prefecture of Panguipulli was the first to be attacked and was completely set on fire, as was the police station and the Court of Justice of the city.

The wave of indignation and emotion won over the country. The officer responsible for the shooting was arrested and the Chilean government asked the police to provide all available information on the case. The leftist opposition denounces this new police violence.

In recent years, the popularity of the Chilean police has been falling sharply. The corporation is heavily criticized after several corruption scandals and the wave of brutal repression against the social movement of October 2019, when thousands of Chileans took to the streets denouncing inequalities in the country.