China bans access to Spanish ABC newspaper

If before the site could be read without problems in the country, now a message appears warning that it cannot be opened “because the server on which it is located is not responding”.

The Spanish newspaper “ABC” joined this Sunday the long list of international press media already censored in China – “The New York Times”, “The Washington Post”, “The Wall Street Journal”, “The Guardian”, “ The Economist”, “The Independent”, the “BBC”, “Der Spiegel”, “Bild”, “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, “El País” and “El Confidencial” – following two articles that generated controversy.