China: GDP grows 18.3% in the annual comparison in the 1st quarter; forecast + 19.2%

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 over the same period last year, the country’s National Statistics Office (NBS) said on Thursday. The record growth rate was driven by the coronavirus-induced depression in early 2020.

The GDP expansion in the first three months of the year far surpassed the interannual increase registered in the last quarter of 2020, of 6.5%. Even so, the result was below the expectation of economists heard by the Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase of 19.2%.

At the margin, the Chinese economy expanded by 0.6%. The result represents a deceleration in relation to the pace observed in the fourth quarter of 2020, when there was a growth of 2.6% on this basis.

Analysts anticipated a strong growth in Chinese GDP compared to the first quarter of 2020, when the country’s economy contracted by a record 6.8% amid the restriction measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus