China registers 1st death by covid-19 since May

People wear a mask because of the coronavirus to enter a business building in Beijing, China Image: Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

The National Health Commission of China today reported the first death by covid-19 in the country since May 17. The death was confirmed in the province of Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing, and where a new outbreak of the disease caused the closure of three cities.

As a result, the official number of covid-19 deaths in mainland China has reached 4,635 since the start of the pandemic.

The commission also announced that 138 contagions from coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday. This was the highest number in a single day in China since March 6, when 143 were reported. The total since the pandemic started has risen to 87,844.

Of the fourth cases, 124 refer to local infections, all in the northeast of the country, 81 in Hebei and 43 in Heilongjiang province, which is on the border with Russia and where an outbreak has also recently been reported.

The remaining cases were detected in Shanghai (8), Beijing (1) and in the provinces of Guangzhou (3), Henan (1) and Guangxi (1).

The country’s authorities make this case count considering only those in which the infected have symptoms of covid-19. Regarding asymptomatic patients, there were 78 contagions on Wednesday (three of them referring to people who were in other countries). The total number of cases currently under observation is 599, of which 252 are the so-called “imported”.

In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, authorities announced 42 new cases within 24 hours. The total number of infected has reached 9,386 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of deaths, 161.