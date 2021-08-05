China uses drones and bananas to bring elephants home

In China, a herd of wild elephants moved away from their habitat over a year ago. In recent months, a special team has been trying to get them to return home.

First, the population is asked to stay at home. Then the electricity is cut off. Finally, bananas are deposited at one end of the city to attract the elephants.

That’s the routine to try to conduct a herd of 14 wild elephants, whose “pilgrimage” through China led to a sophisticated operation to take them back home through steep, winding and sometimes populated areas.

This group of animals left their habitat in the south of the country, near the border with Laos, 16 months ago, having crossed maize, sugarcane, banana and pitaya plantations in Yunnan province in southeast China.

Since then, the Chinese population has been delighted to see this march of elephants, including their parades through the streets or when they decide to sleep in the open.

Task force created in may

However, it is turn out to be a difficult task to the approximately 30 forest firefighters who are in charge of taking the elephants back home. These employees have to follow the animals, which advance during the night and can disappear in the middle of the forest, walking an average of 30 kilometers a day.

It is as far north as these elephants have ever reached, said Yang Xiangyo, team leader. “Before this, we only saw elephants in the zoo or on television,” he commented.

It is “task force” was created in May, when elephants approached Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province. using drones to track the animals, team members sleep under the weather or inside their vehicles.

As the clouds part, the gray silhouettes of elephants appear in a forest clearing near a village, where they search for food with their trunks before going to rest. They move again at sunset and their new companions move with them.

When approaching a city, the team uses loudspeakers and knocks on the doors of houses to ask residents to stay indoors, preferably upstairs, out of reach of these hungry visitors. also cut off the electricity to prevent elephants from being electrocuted or starting fires.

Once the elephants pass, the team plans the new destination they will go to when the herd resumes its march at dusk.

smart and deadly

The forestry team has been impressed by the intelligence of these animals. An adult female leads the way, always finding the best route to advance in search of food and water, or the safest point to cross a stream, Yang explained.

Elephants also use branches attached to trunks to help their companions scratch themselves, scare away insects or, apparently, make drawings on the ground. Also use the mud as sunscreen, they can make a “hat” out of grass and with their trunks they can open a tap, a door or lift the lid of a well, says the same person in charge.

There are three young elephants in the group, two of them already born during this “Odyssey”. Adults have been seen using their large bodies to smash down railings in the road to allow youngsters to climb over.

The state-controlled Chinese media portrays them as adorable animals and this situation as a conservation lesson. But elephants, which can weigh up to four tons and run as fast as former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt, can also be extremely dangerous, especially if they feel a threat to their offspring.

Two of them, who managed to escape, trampled a resident to death in March, said Chen Mingyong, an elephant behavior specialist at Yunnan University, who is also helping this special team. And this was a case that did not have an echo in the national press.

“This has to be faced head-on. The Asian elephant is a beast and we have to keep a safe distance,” said Chen.

mysterious migration

Why these pachyderms started this journey remains a mystery. Possible explanations include the fight for resources due to the increase in wild elephants in your area.

According to Chen, climate change may also be affecting their habitat, just as fluctuations in the Earth’s electromagnetic field may have affected their habitat. direction of orientation. Or they may just have gone the wrong way.

Researchers are especially puzzled as to why the animals headed almost directly to Kunming before returning south a few months ago.

Elephants often roam in search of food, explains Chen. “There were a lot of behaviors that we didn’t have enough data about before,” he added.

The group has already toured over 700 kilometers and although he is already on his way home, he still has several hundred to go. And it seems to be slowing down, in no hurry. However, it is expected that the cold autumn weather will make them complete the return journey.

A perspective that is also bittersweet for Yang and his team, as they have enjoyed being with these animals a lot. “As soon as [os rastreadores] they see the elephants on our monitors, they are very happy, despite the hard work and fatigue”, he said.