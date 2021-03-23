China’s ‘number one priority’ is invading Taiwan, says US admiral

The possibility of China invading Taiwan, an island that it considers part of its territory, is much more serious and imminent than many believe, warned on Tuesday (23) a senior American military officer.

Recovering this island is “China’s number one priority”, Admiral John Aquilino, who was appointed to lead the American command in the Indo-Pacific region, told a parliamentary committee.

According to Aquilino, the United States needs to release 27 billion dollars to strengthen “in the short term and urgently” the country’s defense capabilities in the region.

“The Communist Party of China has generated certain capabilities in the region to keep us at bay,” he continued.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces and threatens to use force in the event of a formal proclamation of independence or external intervention.

Washington is the island’s most powerful ally and continues to supply weapons.

If China invaded this territory of 23 million inhabitants, which has its own democratically elected government, as well as its own army and currency, it would trigger major problems in international trade, warned Aquilino.

An invasion could also jeopardize the United States’ credibility with its Asian allies, such as Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

“If we had a conflict in Taiwan, the status of the United States as a partner of our allies would be at stake,” he warned.