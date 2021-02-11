China’s risky plan to ‘sow clouds’ in more than half of its territory

Rice field in Taiwan: under a blue sky with clouds, a flooded field reflecting the landscape Image: Getty Images

Beijing is one of the most polluted cities in the world, but when an important political meeting or an event of international importance takes place, the sky is clear, blue, and the light returns to the city. And this is no coincidence.

The Chinese government has been using climate manipulation programs for years and, in December last year, took a step further: it announced its goal of substantially expanding its operational capacity in this area.

China plans to expand its rain and artificial snow program to cover 5.5 million square kilometers by 2025, almost 60% of its territory (almost three times Mexico).

The initiative has generated concern in neighboring countries, such as India, amid uncertainty about the impact of this technology and regional tensions.

Three objectives

The government developed a guide, announced on December 2, for the development and expansion of the climate manipulation program. Three specific objectives were established:

The first is that by 2025 “the area affected by operations to increase artificial rain (or snow) will reach more than 5.5 million square kilometers”.

The government also wants, until the same date, that “the area protected by hail prevention operations reaches more than 580 thousand km².

The third objective is that “in 2035 an ‘overall advanced level’ will be achieved through innovation in essential research and technologies, as well as ‘comprehensive prevention of security risks'”.

The program, the statement said, will help with disaster relief, agricultural production, forest and grassland fire response, as well as managing unusual high temperatures or droughts, although it does not provide much detail about this.

“The central government will define the big picture while the different ministries and local governments will develop concrete measures, usually receiving generous funding,” explains BBC journalist Yitsing Wang in Beijing.

Wang cites, for example, the case of Gansu province (in the north), which “announced goals immediately” based on a strategy focused on the use of drones.

It was in Gansu that China launched its climate change program based on drones capable of causing rain, with the inaugural flight of Ganlin-1 (“sweet rain”), according to the official government news agency.

Sowing clouds

But so-called “cloud seeding” is not a new technology.

“Many countries use this technology [semeadura de nuvem]. China has been using it for a long time, India uses it too. The technique is also used in sub-Saharan Africa and northeast Asia, where there are many problematic droughts. Australia too, “explains Dhanasree Jayaram, a climate expert at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Karnataka, India.

However, says Jayaram, the scale of existing projects is not as large as the Beijing plan.

Cloud seeding consists of spraying chemical compounds such as silver iodide in clouds – the particles of the substances act as a condensation nucleus for the steam, generating rain.

The first research on the technique started in the late 1940s, mainly in the United States. But there are still major questions about this method.

“It was developed without having undergone any kind of scientific validation,” explains John C. Moore, chief scientist at the Faculty of Earth System Science and Global Change at Beijing Normal University.

“Even today, aerosol scientists in China, who are experimenting with airplanes and the like, say it is a little-known subject, which is done on a daily basis without thorough scientific research,” says he, who also leads the research program. geoengineering from China.

In the Asian country, the manipulation of the climate through the sowing of clouds is a kind of “operational issue”, adds the expert.

“It is not a research exercise or anything remotely scientific. It is basically done at the community level, in cities and towns,” he says.

One of China’s best-known international practices is related to major events – the government sows clouds beforehand, and rain leaves the sky clear. In these specific cases, however, plant closures also often come into play to reduce pollution.

Protection against hail

Moore says 50,000 Chinese municipalities practice cloud seeding regularly to prevent damage to their plantations.

“Basically, [trata-se] trying to prevent hailstorms from destroying crops, so you try to ‘take’ the rain off the clouds before it becomes too dangerous, “he says.

But cloud seeding only works effectively in the country for a month or two a year, he says.

Last December, the scientific journal New Scientist did an article on recent research that pointed out that cloud seeding can increase precipitation, but the increase is less than 10%.

Who owns the rain?

Doubts about this technique did not prevent China from investing in it, which fuels the concerns of neighboring countries at a time of growing disputes between the Asian giant and other countries.

“One of the fears that this technology will be applied massively in China is that it will have an impact on India’s summer monsoons, which are also critical for the entire region,” says Dhanasree Jayaram.

The expert believes that this type of announcement could have gone unnoticed if the relationship between the two countries was at a better time. But border tensions, with several clashes between soldiers from both countries, have heightened anti-Chinese sentiment in India.

Taiwan is also alarmed

Researchers at the National University of Taiwan said in an article published in 2017 that the lack of coordination in climate manipulation activities can lead to accusations of “rain theft” among neighboring countries.

There is still no scientific evidence to support this type of accusation, says Moore, but Asian monsoons depend on a delicate balance.

“One of the drivers of monsoons is the temperature difference between the Tibetan plateau and the Indian Ocean. So, if you made significant changes to the Tibetan plateau, it could have a very drastic effect,” he says.

There is a plan by Chinese engineers to carry out a large-scale cloud seeding project across the Tibetan plateau, although this initiative has no national support.

“It’s like a bunch of untrained builders building a spaceship by copying Elon Musk or something, without the groundwork (…) Most Chinese scientists I work with are horrified by this approach,” says Moore.

But the biggest concern in the region goes beyond cloud seeding and focuses on the possibility for China to implement more ambitious geoengineering technologies, such as the management or control of solar radiation, without consulting other countries.

This is problematic especially when relationships are going through a tense moment, points out Dhanasree Jayaram.

“I don’t think the technology itself is alarming. It can be useful. And everyone has sovereignty in their territory. But the problem arises when you do something unilaterally that affects other countries. What happens, for example, if something goes wrong with this type of technology, who will pay? “, he asks.

Experts consider it urgent to establish an international agency to regulate these practices and possible conflicts.