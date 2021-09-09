Chinese businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison for exporting US maritime technology to China

A Chinese businessman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison after admitting that he illegally exported marine warfare technology from the United States for the benefit of a Chinese military university.

Shuren Qin, founder of an oceanographic instrument company, was convicted in Boston, USA, after admitting that he illegally exported devices that can be used to monitor underwater sound. In addition to the two-year sentence, he will also have to pay a fine of US$20,000 (about 17,000 euros), the agency reported. Reuters.

Defense lawyers said the businessman founded LinkOcean Technologies in 2005 to supply scientists with oceanographic instruments, immigrating to the US with his family in 2014. The 45-year-old marine biologist, accused in 2018, had already served three months in prison after your detention.

Prosecutors said that between 2015 and 2016, Qin shipped hydrophones – without export licenses – to Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute involved in underwater drone projects. The defense indicated that the businessman was unaware of the university’s purposes for the devices.

Qin, who lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in the Boston area, pleaded guilty on 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit export violations, visa fraud, money laundering and trafficking.

Prosecutors also accused him of exporting unmanned surface vehicles and robotic boats and of supplying US$8 million (about 6.7 million euros) in goods to entities controlled by the Chinese government. Qin admitted only the charges relating to 60 hydrophones, worth $100,000 (€84,500).