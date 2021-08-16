“Chinese Fauci” is being accused of plagiarism

Chinese doctor Zhang Wenhong questions the country’s “zero tolerance” strategy, which is impacting the income and lives of millions of people.

One of China’s top universities is re-evaluating the doctoral thesis of a well-known name in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, after accusations of plagiarism have surfaced on the Internet.

On Sunday, Fudan University of Shanghai said it was aware of the concern and launched an investigation into the 2000 diploma awarded to Zhang Wenhong, often nicknamed “Dr. Fauci from China”.

Zhang is the director of the department of infectious diseases at Huashan Hospital and a member of the treatment oversight panel for covid-19 Shanghai.

According to the South China Morning Post, the expert has earned a reputation for his realistic discussions of SARS-CoV-2 and has been criticized in recent weeks for suggesting that countries will have to find a way to live with covid-19, an idea that will against China’s “zero tolerance” strategy.

The doctor pointed out that this new wave of the Delta variant of the virus suggests that China’s strategy will have to change, since the disease will not disappear. “The world needs to learn to coexist with the virus,” wrote Zhang, who has three million followers on the social network. Weibo.

The comment sparked a heated debate in the Asian country.

On social media, Zhang was accused of “transmitting foreign ideas”, while others tried to discredit him, raising the suspicion that he plagiarized his thesis.

China claims to have largely contained the spread of the disease in its territory since the spring of 2020, through strict containment measures, use of mobile applications and mandatory quarantines for those arriving from abroad.

At a time when several countries reopen and resume international traffic, China has, however, returned to imposing strict preventive measures, which involved the isolation of a city and other measures of confinement, despite the fact that a large part of the population had already been vaccinated against the virus.

This “zero tolerance” strategy is having a impact on yield and the lives of millions of people, leading experts to warn that China will have to learn to control the virus without repeatedly shutting down the economy and society.

Charges against Zhang surfaced on Saturday when a platform user Weibo claimed that the review section of Zhang’s doctoral thesis on mutations in the tuberculosis bacterium gene was similar to another article by Professor Huang Hainan of the Qilu Institute of Technology.

Zhang’s 95-page article is about 70,000 words long, 3,300 of which were “plagiarized”, accuse netizens.

Cited by the SCMP, Professor Yan Feng, from the Chinese Literature department at Fudan University, argued that users who accuse the expert deliberately confused a review and the main body of research and did not take into account the differences between academic standards of 20 years ago. years and today.