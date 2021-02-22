Chinese government extols its defense of human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, said fundamental human rights are ‘of paramount importance’ Image: Wang Zhao / AFP

Beijing, 22 Feb 2021 (AFP) – Socio-economic development in Xinjiang and Tibet is a “vivid example” of China’s progress in the field of human rights, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday ( 22).

These statements come in the context of growing Western criticism, beginning with the United States, about Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Wang Yi is expected to speak later at the UN Human Rights Council by videoconference.

According to studies by American and Australian institutes, at least one million Uighurs were interned in “camps” in Xinjiang, and some were subjected to “forced labor” or “forced sterilization”.

China firmly denies these accusations, guaranteeing that the “camps” are “professional training centers” to keep people from religious extremism and separatism after several deadly attacks by Uighurs against the civilian population.

“We believe that the rights to subsistence and development are fundamental human rights of paramount importance,” said Wang Yi on Monday during a forum dedicated to relations between China and the United States in Beijing.

“We eliminate extreme poverty for the first time […]. Places inhabited by ethnic minorities, such as Xinjiang and Tibet, are vivid examples of China’s progress in the field of human rights, “emphasized Wang.

According to the minister, in sixty years Xinjiang’s GDP per capita has multiplied by almost 40 and life expectancy has increased from 30 to 72 years.

The US Department of State, however, calls the treatment of Uighurs in that region “genocide”.

Regarding Tibet (southwest), the Chinese government says it protects freedom of worship and modernized the region and increased life expectancy.

However, several international associations accuse the central executive of repressing religion, culture and any attempt at separatism by Tibetans.