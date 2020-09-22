Citing chloroquine and inevitable fire, Bolsonaro worries and generates irony

Speech by President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) generated more concern than tranquility in the diplomatic environment Image: Marcelo D. Sants / Framephoto / Estadão Content

Among ambassadors, diplomats and professionals heard by the Twitter, President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly was met with irony and concern. The reason: his refusal to accept the environmental and human rights challenge, in addition to making no mention of multilateralism.

Among the foreign delegations consulted by the column, the perception was that the 75th anniversary of the UN (United Nations) took “a shower of cold water” with Bolsonaro’s speeches, followed by that of Donald Trump. Neither referred to the need to strengthen multilateralism, just at a time when the world needs a global response to the challenges it faces.

Bolsonaro did not even mention the date and made no reference whatsoever to the WHO (World Health Organization), the UN arm. He chose to reinforce the idea of ​​sovereignty. “It is an honor to open this assembly with representatives of sovereign nations, at a time when the world needs the truth to overcome its challenges,” he said.

The fact that Bolsonaro simply ignored the issue of human rights, denounces of violations and attacks against journalists was also ironic. The president even went so far as to rehearse a criticism of the press in his speech.

But it was his tone in the environmental sector that generated concern. For European delegations, the Brazilian confirmed the fear of many in the Old Continent that there is no way to believe in Brazil’s supposed commitment to the environment.

Several reports reveal concern and a high degree of deforestation in the country, including recent documents. “Instead of assuming his responsibility, what we saw was a president who went looking for conspiracy theses,” said an experienced negotiator at the UN summit.

International pressure must continue, and increase

In the international community, the perception is that Bolsonaro’s speech will not ease external pressure against the country and may even ignite protests by accusing indigenous people.

Bolsonaro generated special irritation by foreigners when he said that he is the target of “one of the most brutal disinformation campaigns on the Amazon and the Pantanal”.

“The Brazilian Amazon is known to be very rich. This explains the support of international institutions for this campaign supported by shady interests that unite with Brazilian associations, profiteering and impatriotic, with the objective of harming the government and Brazil itself,” he said. “We are leaders in the conservation of tropical forests,” said the president.

For UN members, selling the idea that the entity is used for the purpose of campaigning against Brazil is “disrespecting” the scientists who produce the data and foreign governments. “The tone used was softer than in 2019. But the offenses made many people angry,” said a foreign ambassador.

Narrative about problems in the environment did not convince

In the departments of the UN that deal with the climate and deforestation sector, the finding that the Brazilian president will continue to question evidence and data to build a defensive narrative was also a cause for concern.

“Our forest is humid and does not allow the spread of fire inside. The fires happen practically, in the same places, in the eastern surroundings of the Forest, where the caboclo and the Indian burn their gardens in search of their survival, in areas already deforested. “said Bolsonaro.

“Does he think there is no information available to the world?” Asked a German diplomat.

For a Scandinavian, the Brazilian’s speech was “a clear sign” that the world is far from a commitment to a paradigm shift in environmental protection. He was surprised to use the word “inevitable” to refer to fires and the refusal to deal with human rights violations.

Hydroxychloroquine: “Are you still in it?”, WHO technical question

Within WHO, the reaction was ironic to the speech by some members of the summit. Bolsonaro again cited hydroxychloroquine and an increase in the price of the drug. “Are you still in it?” Asked a technician from the global agency.

Among the experts, the fact that Bolsonaro used a speech in the direction that the government had responses to the pandemic caused some misunderstanding. “Nor does it seem that Brazil had three ministers of health, fights between politicians, agglomerations promoted by the president,” said a member of the WHO council.

Hours before the UN speech, more than 240 Brazilian and foreign entities sent a letter to governments around the world to ask these authorities to support the recommendation of a UN rapporteur to open an investigation against Brazil. The proposal for an official mechanism of the entity was made this week in Geneva, something unprecedented in the democratic period of the country.