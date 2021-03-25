City Becomes 1st in the US to Compensate Blacks for Discrimination

The city of Evanston, Illinois, this week became the first in the United States to approve a payment program for its African-American residents to compensate them for the discrimination they have historically suffered.

The City Council of the city of 75 thousand inhabitants will allocate US $ 10 million in the next ten years to finance this plan.

To qualify for the first part of the program, which includes assistance of up to $ 25,000 in cash or home renovation, residents must prove that they lived or were descendants of an African American who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969 and suffered discrimination due to the city’s housing policies.

The program will be sustained through donations and revenue from the 3% tax on the sale of marijuana for recreational use, recently approved in the state.

“We had to do something radically different to address the racial divide we had in our city, which includes historical oppression, exclusion and investment outside the black community,” said Robin Rue Simmons, councilman and promoter of the initiative, in an interview with the “CNN” network .

In addition to Evanston, other American cities are considering similar measures, including Amherst (Massachusetts), Providence (Rhode Island); Iowa City (Iowa) and Asheville (North Carolina).

Although the demand for compensation from the African American community has remained alive in public opinion, the wave of protests after police custody of several African Americans, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and the rise of the “Black Lives Matter movement “(” Black Lives Matter “) revitalized the demand for legislation on the subject in the United States.

Dreissen Heath, a racial justice activist and a member of the NGO Human Rights Watch in the United States, noted that “local governments should continue to examine their racist past and present the impact they have had on the lives of blacks.”

“Local solutions are not a substitute for federal measures, but a supplement, given the damage done at various levels,” she said on her Twitter account.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is in favor of creating a commission in this regard, as White House spokesman Jen Psaki said, shortly after the mandate’s inauguration.