Colleague accidentally shoots during hunt and kills 22-year-old Frenchman

A 22-year-old man died while hunting on Sunday morning (21) in a field in La Neuveville-sous-Montfort, in the French region of Vosges, after one of his colleagues, with whom he was hunting, shot him in the head, allegedly for accident. The crime suspect is under arrest and an investigation has been opened to determine the precise circumstances of the incident.

The group of four hunters carried out an operation to regulate the population of crows in the region, as informed by radio France Bleu. According to the mayor of the city, quoted on the radio, the victim and the perpetrator of the fatal shooting would have shot at the same time, at the time of the accident.

Even triggered shortly after the incident, at 8:30 am (local time), the emergency service was unable to help the young man, who did not have his name revealed. The police were then called to the scene of the alleged accident and arrested a 43-year-old man, who was charged with manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill.

“It is very sad and very dramatic,” lamented Damien Durand, vice president of the Vosges hunters’ federation. “I met him [a vítima] like the other young people in the village that we saw grow and evolve, “testified Matin Claude Valdenaire, mayor of Rozerotte, the victim’s hometown.” It is unfortunate to leave life in these circumstances, “he added.

In a message published Sunday on Facebook, the Federation of Hunters of the Vosges demanded that its members have “extreme vigilance regarding the rules of security”. “The Federation has always considered it a matter of honor to respect these rules,” he wrote.