Companies earn millions from underage drinking

Underage youth consumed 8.6% of alcoholic beverages sold in 2016, representing profits of around US$17.5 billion for companies.

Products from companies AB Inbev, MillerCoors and Diageo accounted for nearly half of youth consumption, according to a new study published in Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Data collected in a landmark study of youth alcohol consumption by brand allowed the authors to calculate the first estimate in nearly 20 years of the monetary value of alcohol consumption in this age group.

“The alcohol industry says it doesn’t want minors to drink, but when we count the drinks, it was clear that they make billions of dollars from these sales,” he said. Pamela J. Tragenstein, professor at the University of North Carolina and author of the study.

The expert emphasizes that “there is a clear disconnect when an industry advocates prevention, but then earns millions of dollars from the failure of prevention.”

alcohol is the drug number one used by people between 12 and 20 years old. Although underage drinking has declined in recent years, it is still responsible for approximately 3,500 deaths a year among people under the age of 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our previous studies have shown that young people are exposed to and influenced by alcohol marketing,” he explains. David H. Jernigan, co-author of the study.

“If alcohol companies are really committed to preventing the consumption of alcohol by young people, they must be willing to place the revenues in an independent agency capable of dealing with the consumption of alcohol by minors without conflict of interest”, stresses the expert.

In 2006, Congress unanimously passed the first legislation dedicated exclusively to reducing underage drinking. However, it has recently made permanent the tax break granted to alcohol companies in the 2017 tax cuts, writes the SciTechDaily.