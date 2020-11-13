Company invests in sexual ‘monster dolls’ with elf ears or fangs

Modifications include “elf ears” and eyes that go way beyond normal in size. Image: Disclosure / LoveDolls

A sex doll manufacturing company is developing new “monster dolls” with elf ears, tails, hooves instead of vampire feet or teeth, to meet a commercial demand that gained strength after the social isolation against the new pandemic. coronavirus. Britain’s LoveDolls, which operates the world’s largest sex doll factory in China, has observed the trend for the past six months.

The brand exports the products to the USA and a number of European countries, and is currently working on creating “fantastic alien dolls”, in addition to other models based on archetypes of fictional characters.

For those who already had a sex doll, there is the option to buy only the modification parts Image: Disclosure / LoveDolls

The company made a name for itself after scanning the faces of famous porn actresses in 3D and putting them on sex doll models. British newspaper Daily Star, a spokesman for the brand, said that, now, there is no shortage of “people asking for essentially monster things. They want tails and teeth, all of that”.

The average value of the dolls sold by the company is close to R $ 10,000, but the price usually goes up when the piece is customized. That is why, by creating a line of “monster dolls”, the company hopes to reduce the cost for those who have fantastic preferences for this type of product. In addition, there is the option to buy vampire dentures or snake tongues for traditional dolls.

“Before social isolation, the majority of requests were for replicas of the faces of famous porn actresses, but today most are for fantasy characters from computer games or movies“says the spokesman.” They always have a sexy human body, but with these traits of fictional characters “